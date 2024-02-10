Chairman Wontumi lists the number of media organizations he owns

General News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

The Ashanti regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has revealed the extent of his media ownership, boasting ownership of several prominent media outlets across Ghana.



In a recent interview after Bawumia's lecture titled "Ghana's Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future." , Chairman Wontumi proudly list the me houses.



“I own Wontumi TV in Kumasi. I own Movement TV in Accra. I own Western Diamond in Takoradi.”



He also expressed eagerness for a debate between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama, former presidents and key figures in Ghanaian politics.



According to Chairman Wontumi, such a debate would provide a platform for the candidates to present their achievements and future plans directly to the Ghanaian people.



“It is not about talking. It is too cheap, for people to do propaganda,” Chairman Wontumi asserted,



Chairman Wontumi extended his invitation for a debate to the running mates of the presidential candidates as well.



He pledged to host these debates on his media networks, providing a neutral platform for robust discussions.



In praising Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chairman Wontumi described him as a “God-given gift” to Ghana.



