Chairman Wontumi lists 5 sins of Alan Kyerematen

Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako has listed a number of 'sins' committed by Alan Kyerematen, a former flagbearer hopeful of the governing party.



Kyerematen’s resignation from the party has sternly been criticized by Wontumi, who used to be a supporter of the former minister.



In an interview on his own TV network (September 26), Wontumi TV, he listed five ‘sins’ that Kyerematen has committed against the NPP and explained why his political relevance will end with his decision to contest as an independent candidate.



Old age



"It is about fear that is why Alan Kyerematen has left the party, sometime back, he claimed that Akufo-Addo was old, the sole reason he should be allowed to contest for the presidency.



"Fortunately, or unfortunately, now he is also grown, because at that time, Akufo-Addo was 70 years old, and now he is also 70 years old. Now, you are grown, Alan. You are 70. He has grown and turned into a butterfly," Wontumi stressed.



Ingratitude to the NPP



Wontumi listed how the party has made Alan politically who he is. Listing his appointment as ambassador to the US, trade minister under John Agyekum Kufuor government and subsequently holding the same portfolio under the current government till his resignation in January 2023.



"…the party gave you a position for you to be able to take care of your wife and children. Now, all of you understand English even better than me. Your wife speaks better English than me now; she speaks it more fluently than Wontumi.



“Now, NDC members are speaking for you."



Shielded till now



Wontumi warned Alan that now that he has left the party, he has exposed himself and should be ready for any attacks or replies that come at him.



“The days of not responding to him, he should be ready, we will now start responding, if this is how you are proceeding, then your end in politics is not ending well,” he stressed.



Pro-NDC posture



"For you, Alan, we have never seen you criticizing the NDC before. You have never criticized the NDC before, despite all the dumsor (power outages) that we experienced and Mahama’s issues."



He also reiterated claims of Alan’s rumoured position as Mahama’s running mate, which allegation made the rounds but died down.



Lack of touch with Ashanti Regional grassroots



Wontumi also dismissed Alan’s claims that he still maintained a strong link with his home region, the Ashanti Region.



Wontumi asked; “where is his house in this region, at which polling station does he vote? It is his father’s house that is at Enyinam, Alan does not have a house in this region.



Alan warns ‘small boy Wontumi’



Alan, who has announced he will be contesting in the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate, said that he is the one who made Wontumi what he is in the NPP.



“Who brought Wontumi to the party? Today, Wontumi is going round making all kinds of noise. If he has someone to thank, it should be Alan Kyerematen. I’m the one who held his hands to the party. Who is Wontumi?



“There are some things we should not be saying but we have been quiet for too long. I brought Wontumi to the NPP and I brought him to the party for a good reason. He was a small-time businessman. Today, when we are talking about party issues, Wontumi is the one dictating,” he said in Twi.



The presidential hopeful said that he helped make Wontumi, the NPP constituency Chairman for Bosumtwi after he (Wontumi) asked for his help and pledged to support his presidential ambition.



“I held his hand and made him a chairman… After he became chairman, he was always following me, he was more than a chief campaigner… I am saying this to praise because he was smart enough to see that Alan was the one who could guide him into politics.



“But he has to be careful with the things he has been doing for the sake of the future. If someone helps you become somebody don’t take the person for granted,” he added.



