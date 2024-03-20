Chairman Tom Tom was not fairly treated - NPP Ashanti Regional Constituency Chairmen

Politics of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The 34 Constituency Chairmen of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region are backing their colleague in Manhyia South, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta popularly known as Tom Tom over a disputed letter inviting him to a disciplinary committee hearing insist they will continue to ensure that the right thing is done.



Speaking to Ohenenana Kwame Amo on Okay FM on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the chairman of the Regional Constituency Chairmen Association, Fiifi Mensah said, the process by which the Manhyia South Chairman was invited to face a non-existent disciplinary committee was flawed.



“So we have told him not to respond to the invitation until the right thing is done," he said.



Earlier meeting



After a meeting at the Lancaster Kumasi City Hotel last Sunday, the members issued a press statement saying the invitation letter, which is premised on a matter involving the Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, did not go through the due process and therefore its contents cannot hold any value.



Right process



On Okay FM on Tuesday, Fiifi Mensah, who is also the Bantama Constituency Chairman, said although nobody in the NPP is above the law, the right process must be followed in the application of the law.



“Chairman Tom Tom was not fairly treated. The party has laws and regulations and if they are overlooked and eventually he is sanctioned, the next time, any of us can suffer a similar fate,” he emphasized.



Applying the law



Stating that even though as constituency chairmen, they are not against the summoning of any party member before a legally constituted body of the party, they would not sit down unconcerned when due process is not followed.



Furthermore, he reiterated that once the regional executive committee never sat on a petition against the Manhyia South Chairman, the letter inviting him to the disciplinary committee could not be entertained.



He also insisted that there is no existing disciplinary committee in the region.



Signature



Mr Fiifi Mensah said what makes them even more worried is that the invitation letter bore the signature of the regional secretary, Kwame Adom Appiah who is a lawyer and knows the party’s constitution very well.



“That is why we are asking questions so that if it was a genuine mistake on his part, the right thing will be done,” he stated.



Venue



Mr Fiifi Mensah further spoke against the selection of the residence of the chief of Agric Nzema, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo residence as a venue for the disciplinary committee hearing, saying per a directive from the Asanteman Council, Nananom are not to engage in active party politics.



“So it will be gross disrespect to the Asanteman Council if our colleague goes to the chief’s residence for the meeting,” he posited.



Party unity



In the estimation of Fiifi Mensah, what is going on in the region is good for the party going into the general elections.



“What is happening is good for the party because everyone can voice out their concerns to ensure that we undertake the election campaign on a united front



“We believe in our leaders to resolve the matter and Ashanti region will come out much stronger and rally behind our leader Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to break the 8. We know our leaders have listened to our concerns and we are very optimistic that peace will prevail. All we are interested in is how to work for our leader to break the 8.”