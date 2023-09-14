Chairman Stephen Ntim monitors voter registration exercise

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Chairman of the government New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayensun Ntim has toured some voter registration centers in Greater Accra to observe the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.



His visit on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, took him to the Electoral Commission (EC) District Offices of Ayawaso West, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, and Klottey Korle, all in the Greater Accra Region.



Chairman Ntim during his tour urged all members and sympathizers of the NPP across the country who qualify but do not have their Voter’s ID cards to take advantage of this opportunity and visit their respective EC’s District Office to have their details captured and registered.



The Electoral Commission on Tuesday began the Limited Voters’ Registration Exer­cise at all the 268 District offices of the commission across the country for eligible Ghanaians, who have turned 18 and above to be enrolled on the register.



It is a component of the EC’s preparations for the 2024 general elections.



The exercise would allow Ghanaians who had reached adulthood since the final registration in 2020 as well as others who had reached adulthood earlier but for a variety of reasons were unable to register during the 2020 registration process.



Voter identification cards would also be available for replacement for GH 10 to those who have misplaced them.



Admissible documents for registration include a Ghanaian passport, a valid driver’s license, a National Identification card, and an old non-biometric voter’s identity card for those who registered before the 2012 Voters Registration Exercise.



The exercise is beginning despite a pending injunction application filed against the Electoral Commission by the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four other political parties.



The parties have raised concerns that limiting the registration exercise to the EC District offices will disenfranchise many young people, particularly in rural areas as they will have to travel several kilometers to get to the registration centres.