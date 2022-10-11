Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo sets the records straight on Ayawaso by-election

Politics of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has set the record straight on the NDCs decision to withdraw from the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election in 2019.



The decision by the NDC to withdraw from the by-election came after people believed to be National Security operatives allegedly caused harm to scores of voters who were at polling stations to exercise their franchise.



In an interview with Citizen Kofi Owusu, the host of the Adekyee Mu Nsem Morning Show on Ahotor 92.3 FM, Mr. Ampofo said, “for the first time state security agencies with police cars, wearing police uniforms, with assault rifles were attacking ordinary civilians who are coming to vote.”



While attempting to paint a picture of the gory scenes of the day, the NDC Chairman said, “people were injured and admitted to the hospital, people with broken legs. In the candidate’s house, it looked like a war zone with blood on the ground.”



Narrating the series of engagements and incidents that followed the brutality that was meted on the voters, the National Chairman said both the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Asiedu Nketia, and former President John Dramani Mahama were widely consulted.



“When we assessed the situation, we were like we should give ourselves time to see how things will go. There was a man who didn’t get the reason why he should leave his home to go and vote,” Mr Ampofo said.



He said security experts were marshalled to assess the situation and advice on the way forward for the party.



“I never just got up to say that we were pulling out completely,” he continued adding that the candidates also decided against going to their polling station to cast their ballot based on the security situation at the time.



“President Mahama was busy, so I called him and explained everything to him. I consulted him, and he said that if that was going to save lives, we should take a decision,” Mr Ampofo said.



“There was a major consultation before that decision was taken,” he added, further explaining that though the General Secretary of the party was out of the country at the time, Mr Asiedu Nketia was still consulted to advise on the necessary steps that ought to be taken.



“I have never regretted my decision,” he stated categorically, arguing that “if people are saying I’m weak, then so be it, but it was not a weak decision because as a result of that decision, the whole world’s attention was brought to Ghana.



Mr Ampofo claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was forced by the international community to take action. “They were forced to set up a commission of inquiry, and he didn’t use the report for anything. He quickly passed a law to outlaw vigilantism and other related offences, and it attracted world attention,” he said.



Based on what the NDC has experienced in the past, the National Chairman said the party was “doing those things that are necessary to ensure that this does not occur in 2024.”



“There are a number of urgent actions we are taking to ensure that the use of military and police brutalities on election day will be outlawed through our parliament and through laws, and through advocacy with other key international and national civil society organizations and diplomats,” maintained.