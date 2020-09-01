Regional News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Chairman Abronye inaugurates campaign team for Wenchi Constituency

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC)

The Bono Regional Secretariat led by Kwame Baffoe Abronye has launched the campaign team for Wenchi Constituency for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The campaign team which is made of businessmen and various professionals will spearhead activities of the party towards the December 7 polls in the constituency.



The team has been mandated to form and inaugurate campaign teams at the various polling stations within the Constituency as soon as possible.



The campaign team is chaired by the parliamentary candidate Prof George Gyan Baffour with assistance from the Constituency Chairman Mr. Yaw Gyan.



Addressing the newly inaugurated Campaign Team members, the Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye called on the campaign team members to work hard and eschew skirt and blouse attitude to ensure that the parliamentary seat is retained whilst maximizing more votes for the presidential candidate.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to urge all Party supporters to put aside their differences, unnecessary utterances, and work in unity for victory 2020.

