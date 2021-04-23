Chad President was very courteous, pleasant – Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: 3 News

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the murdered President of Chad Idriss Déby was a very courteous and pleasant man, and he will be missed by all who had the opportunity of knowing him.



In a tweet, Mr Akufo-Addo said “I have been saddened by the news of the tragic death of the Chadian leader, Idriss Déby Itno. My last encounter with him was in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of Congo, a few days ago, where we both attended the swearing-in of President Denis Sassou Nguesso.”



“As fate would have it, it was to be our last. He was a very courteous and pleasant man, and he will be missed by all who had the opportunity of knowing him. Hopefully, there will be a smooth transition of political power in Chad.”



“The Ghanaian people and I send our deepest condolences to his widow and family, and to the good people of Chad on their great loss. Africa has lost a devoted son, and may his soul rest in perfect peace.”



Meanwhile, Professor Emmanuel Kwesi Aning, Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research (FAAR), at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, (KAIPTC) has noted that the murder of Idriss Déby may result in political instability in that country and its neighbours.



The international media reported on Tuesday April 20 that Mr Deby died of injuries he suffered on the frontline in the Sahel country’s north, where he had gone to visit soldiers battling rebels, an army spokesman said on Tuesday.



