Centre for Design and Innovation launched in Accra

General News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: Isaac Opoku, Contributor

A multipurpose hub, Centre for Design and Innovation, has been launched in Accra on Monday, July 3, 2023, by the Starlight Foundation.



The Centre for Design and Innovation aims at transforming Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education into STEAM education.



According to the Leader of StarLight Foundation, Isaac Opoku, the centre will focus on vocational education and ICT training.



He further said it will empower street-connected families, single mothers, and underprivileged youth to enhance their livelihoods, as well as, bridge the digital divide.



In an interview with the media, Isaac Opoku said, "At the Starlight Foundation, we are excited to unveil our latest endeavour, the Centre for Design and Innovation. This multipurpose hub is a dynamic space designed to host a wide range of events and activities. More than just a physical venue, this initiative embodies our commitment to fostering a culture that values innovation, creativity, collaboration and ending streetism."



"As we embark on this exciting journey, one of our primary goals is to transform STEM education into STEAM education. By incorporating Art into Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, we aim to provide a more holistic approach to learning," he added.



The multi-purpose hub has a mini library with so many books, resources, and digital items.



This will sharpen the knowledge of users and stimulate their creativity.



Calling on organizations to join forces, he said together, they can address the pressing social issues and forge a brighter future.