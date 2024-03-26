Central Region: Beadmaker, 32, hangs herself at Assin Paalaam

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 32-year-old beadmaker, Georgina Echem Snr, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging at Assin Paalaam in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.



The deceased was found hanging with a skipping rope on her corridor on March 24, 2024, Sunday around 3:00 PM in the afternoon.



Examination conducted on the body saw stains suspected to be blood that oozed from the nose and mouth in her blouse, right leg, and on the cement floor.



Although it is unclear why she decided to take her life, her elder sister disclosed that the deceased before her unfortunate demise, requested some amount of money from the family to enable her pursue a course which the family promised to give to her by the end of the month.



According to her, while the family was preparing for church in the morning on Sunday, the deceased decided to remain in the house for no apparent reason.



Eventually, they received a distress call that she “Senior” had committed suicide.



“We have all been thrown into a state of shock because we least expected this since she showed no sign of committing suicide,” the sister said.



The deceased is said to be the senior among the twin sisters and an expert in bead-making.



A team of police officers at the district police command in Assin Fosu upon hearing the news rushed to the scene, removed the body, and sent it to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital Mortuary in Assin Fosu for preservation and autopsy.



Investigations have commenced to unravel the mystery behind the alleged suicide.