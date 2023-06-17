Celebrating TICAD's 30 year anniversary: JICA highlights achievements with media tour in kumasi

Regional News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: Dennis Kweku Moore, Contributor

The significant establishment of the Tokyo International Conference on Africa Development ( TICAD) as an implementation tool in providing an open forum that generates innovative discussion amongst various stakeholders on Africa's progress has chalked its 30th milestone in operations.



The Japan International Corporation Agency ( JICA) organized a Media Tour in the Ashanti Region on the 12th June, 2023 to highlight this anniversary and to further throw more light on the former's enormous contribution to Africa's continental agenda- seeking to achieve its main values on " people- focused"' "Quality" and " Co- creation".



The Tour took the media to two main areas ; the Health center in Adu Nwamase, and the Kumasi South Regional Hospital.



JICA's sterling vision and contribution in the promotion of quality of Health care has yielded dividends in the Adu Nwamase District in the Ashanti Region.



The introduction of the Maternal and child Health Record Book ( MCH RB), by JICA volunteers has greatly appreciated the lives of mother's in the district. JICA has supported the Ghana Health service to train health workers on the effective use if the MCH RB and Nutrition counseling services. 2,581 Health workers completed the training in 2018-2021 which included the training of 939 facilitators in all regions and districts.



Briefing the media, the District Director of Health for the Atwiwa Kwawoma district, Joseph Adomako expressed appreciation to JICA's intervention in this particular enterprise, adding " it has reduced maternal mortality to the greatest minimum".



"JICA's introduction of the Maternal Health Record Booklet and the training of midwives has been greatly appreciated by the community "- he added.



The media toured the Ashanti Regional Hospital where they interacted with the Medical Director, Dr. Ofori Boadu on the effects of JICA's intervention in the reduction of child mortality rate and maternal mortality in the Ashanti Region as a whole.



Dr. Boadu mentioned that the presence of JICA in this project is immensely appreciated and that " if our program is successful we are going to replicate it to other areas".



The media were accompanied by senior officials of JICA, Ryotaro Oda, Osamu Negishi, Momoka Kuramochi and Emmanuel Addo.



JICA highlighted its achievements through the media Tour in Kumasi in tandem with the 30 year anniversary of TICAD, which has been Africa's continental agenda and pillar for Economic growth and sustenance, enunciating the 5s- Kaizen approach to Sort, set, shine, standardize and sustain the Healthcare services.



JICA's contribution to Ghana's Educational,Social, Health and Agricultural improvement has been tremendous over the years with the Japanese outfit fully committed in more projects in the country.



