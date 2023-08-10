Cecilia Dapaah saga: How one accused got GH¢2.8m cash, spent over GH¢1.9m on buildings

General News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

The amended charge sheet in the Cecilia Abena Dapaah case as read in court earlier this week revealed four more accused persons whiles one person was discharged by the court, following advice by the Attorney-General to police.



A key detail that GhanaWeb picked from the charge sheet as amended was how one of the new accused persons had received a huge sum of money from the two main accused, former house helps of Ms. Dapaah.



The case of trader Christiana Achab, the fifth accused (A5) draws in two other members of her family, her husband, Job Pomary (A6) and their son Franklin Sarakpo (A8), who is currently at large.



She is said to have received about 3 million cedis of the stolen proceeds and per the records had expended for herself close to 2 million cedis on buildings in Accra and in the Northern Region.



Below is a breakdown of how she expended ‘stolen’ monies she received



Police said A5 knowingly received Two Million Eight Hundred and Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢2,830,000.00) of the stolen money from A1.



With the said proceeds, she purchased an eleven-unit chamber and hall self-contain house at Budumburam at the cost of Eight Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢800,000.00) for herself.



A5 and A6 also purchased a four-bedroom house at Kokrobite at the cost of Two Hundred and Eighty Thousand Cedis (GH¢280,000.00) for A5.



A5 called A7 from Tamale and purchased a three bedroom self-contain house at Amrahia at the cost of Eight Hundred and Fifty Thousand Cedis (GH¢850,000.00) in the name of A7.



The seventh accused is one Yahya Sumaila, an excavator operator in Tamale.



Another expense A5 undertook was to buy a three-bedroom house at Aplaku at the cost of Three Hundred Thousand Cedis (GH¢300,000.00) also for A1.



