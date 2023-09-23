Cecilia Dapaah has never taken a bribe before – Cousin mounts defense

Politics of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cousin of Cecilia Dapaah, the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Baffour Ampong has asserted that her wealth was made through legal means and has challenged allegations of bribery and corruption.



Speaking in an interview on Oyerepa TV on September 22, 2023, he argued that the former minister is innocent of any form of illegality alleged against her and insisted that she has an unblemished record when it comes to bribes



Ampong challenged accusers to provide concrete evidence of bribery and corruption the Ms. Dapaah has engaged in during her time as minister.



“There are some people at the ministry and government who are afraid of her and because she already has her money, she won't allow anybody to influence her with money for contracts, she hasn’t taken a bribe before.



"If they like anybody who claims my sister has taken a bribe should come forward and bring a proof.”



Background:



Ms. Dapaah is currently under investigation by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences after two of her houses helps were charged for stealing more than $1 million, €300,000 in cash and other valuable items from her residence at Abelemkpe.



The OSP for a second time froze the accounts of the embattled former minister effective September 5, 2023, after an Accra High Court directed the office to unfreeze the accounts and investment of the former minister and return her seized monies, after an initial freeze order.



The OSP had applied for the court to confirm its freeze order of some of Cecilia Dapaah's assets including her bank accounts and monies found at her properties.



GhanaWeb, on August 9, 2023, reported that the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah’s assets and bank accounts containing millions of dollars and cedis had been frozen by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.











AM/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



