Cecilia Dapaah case: Number of arrested persons jumps to 7 after two new arrests

General News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The police prosecutor on the Cecilia Dapaah case, DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye, has told the court that two more suspects have been arrested in the ongoing investigations into the stolen funds from the residence of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.



He also told the court that five persons, including two househelps of the former minister, were initially arrested for their alleged roles in the theft of the $1 million, 300,000 euros, and personal effects valued at thousands of Ghana Cedis, a report by citinewsroom.com has said.



The prosecutor added that although the accused persons were not in court, investigators were, however, in Tamale for further investigations.



It brings the number of people arrested in connection with the case to seven.



Meanwhile, one of the suspects, Sarah Agyei, has been granted bail, although she is yet to meet the conditions of the bail, the report added.



The rest, it added, have been remanded.



The court will sit again on August 8, 2023, for the continuation of the case.



