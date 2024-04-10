Catholic priest dies in fatal accident on Tarkwa-Bogoso Road

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Fr. Samuel Ebuley Afful, a Catholic priest based at Shama in the Western Region, has lost his life in a fatal accident on the Tarkwa-Bogoso road, according to an official statement.



Fr Ebuley Afful was travelling alongside Most Rev. Joseph Affrifa-Agyekum, Bishop of Koforidua; Very Rev. Fr. Francis Kobina Arthur, Very Rev. Fr. Albert Amakye, and Very Rev. Fr. Philip Tandoh, to Enchi for an annual classmates’ reunion when the accident occurred.



In a statement issued by Most Rev. John Baptist, Bishop of the Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese, he expressed profound sadness over the loss.



“With a heavy heart, I announce to you the demise of our brother and priest, Very Rev. Samuel Ebuley Afful. Fr Ebuley Afful who died shortly after a fatal accident, which occurred yesterday on the Tarkwa-Bogoso road," the statement said.



The statement, in a Facebook post, continued that, "Father was traveling with four other classmates to Enchi for their annual classmates’ reunion. These are Most Rev. Joseph Affrifa-Agyekum, Bishop of Koforidua, Very Rev. Fr. Francis Kobina Arthur, Very Rev Fr. Albert Amakye, and Very Rev. Fr. Philip Tandoh. These sustained various degrees of injuries."



It was further noted that Most Rev. Affrifa-Agyekum and Very Rev. Fr. Arthur, who sustained injuries, have been discharged from the Bogoso Government Hospital after initial treatment.



However, Very Rev Fr Tandoh, Very Rev Fr Amakye, and the Bishop’s driver are said to have been transferred to the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for further medical attention.







