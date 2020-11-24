Regional News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Pamela Boateng, Contributor

Cassandra Twum-Ampofo named Communications Personality of the Year

Head of the PR Unit at the Ghana Education Service, Cassandra Twum-Ampofo

Head of the PR Unit at the Ghana Education Service, Cassandra Twum-Ampofo, has won the enviable Communications Personality of the Year at the just-ended National Communications Awards.



The prestigious event organized by RAD Communications and partners took place at the Africa Trade House in Accra on Saturday, November 14, 2020.



Cassandra Twum Ampofo beat stiff competition from cohorts including Dr. Ike Tandoh, Public Relations Specialist and Efo Kwame Dzakpasu Head, Marketing and Corporate Comms, UBA.



This win comes as no surprise as Cassandra has won the heart and admiration of the public in her line of duty as the Head of the PR unit at the Ghana Education Service.



Since her appointment in 2018, she has professionally communicated and engaged the public on the government’s education initiatives and policies.



Cassandra holds a Master of Arts in Communication from the University of Cape Coast, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications Studies (with specialisation in Public Relations) from the Christian Service University College, a Diploma in Journalism from the Institute of Business Management and Journalism in Kumasi.



She also obtained her Post Sec Teachers Certificate from Holy Child College, Takoradi and joined the Ghana Education Service in 2004. She is also an Associate Member of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana.



The National Communication Awards (NCA) has been designed to champion communications, organisational and national development, seeks to celebrate and reward excellent communications companies, teams and individuals across the country.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.