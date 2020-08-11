General News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Cashing in on COVID': Ridge Hospital workers cash in on PPE amid coronavirus

play videoHospital officials were busted for selling PPE

An Anas Aremeyaw Anas and BBC Africa Eye undercover investigation have revealed that some staff in Ghana's hospitals have been selling vital personal protective equipment (PPE) for personal profit.



“More than 2,000 medical workers in Ghana have been infected by coronavirus,” Anas said in the documentary.



Ghana has faced a severe lack of PPEs such as visors, face masks and bodysuits.



The undercover investigation shows how some medical workers are profiteering at the expense of their colleagues who are being exposed to danger.



Thomas Osei and Divine Kumodzi, two staff of the Greater of Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital), were caught selling (PPEs) which were meant for the frontline workers.



The two staff of the hospital were seen diverting the PPEs for their private again.



Africa Eye investigators successfully negotiated and sold a PPE purchasing deal worth $450 with Thomas Osei within the offices of Ridge Hospital but he denies the allegation, saying the items were his personal property.



Divine Kumodzi, on the other hand, made a fortune from selling PPEs which was made by the hospital itself. Ridge hospital produces some PPEs to augment the ones received from the government and other institutions and persons.



Watch below the full documentary





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.