Cardinal Baawobr’s death a big loss to Ghana – Bawumia mourns

General News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the late Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr’s death is a big loss to the country.



In a Facebook post to mourn the late Cardinal, Dr Bawumia conveyed his condolences to his immediate family and the Roman Catholic church at large.



The post read: “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the demise of His Eminence Richard Kuuia Baawobr who until his death was a Cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church.



“I convey my condolences to his immediate family, Wa Diocese, and the Roman Catholic Church at large. This is a big loss to Ghana.



“May Cardinal's soul rest in peace.”



Cardinal Richard Baawobr died on Sunday, 27 November 2022, at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.



He was 63 year old.