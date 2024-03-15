Captain Smart, Wontumi’s aide invited by Police over poisoning claims on John Kumah’s death

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Controversial broadcaster Captain Smart has been invited to questioning following his claims about the cause of death of the Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.



The Accra Regional Police Command is said to have invited him on Friday, 15 March 2024, after the by the wife of the late deputy Finance Minister Mrs. Lilian Kumah lodged a complaint, citinews.com reports.



A police source to citinewsroom.com also confirmed Kumasi-based Wontumi TV/Radio presenter, Oheneba Boamah, who is also an aide to NPP Ashanti regional chairman, has also been invited for questioning after he was mentioned by Captain Smart and his team when they met the police.



“Yes, I can confirm to you that Captain Smart has already been questioned over the matter. Captain also mentioned that one Oheneba in Kumasi had confirmed his claims in a video, so the police had to extend an invitation to him too. He is expected to meet the Accra regional command for questioning today. which is Friday,” the source noted.



The invite by the Police seeks to help with gathering evidence of substantial value which could help them in their investigations of the death of the late Ejisu MP.



