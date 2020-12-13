General News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Cape Coast North MP-elect, Dr. Kwamena Mintah Nyarku shows gratitude to his constituents

Kwamena Mintah Nyarku,Member of Parliament (MP)-Elect for Cape Coast North

Dr. Kwamena Mintah Nyarku, who is the Member of Parliament (MP)-Elect for Cape Coast North on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed his utmost gratitude to the good people of his constituency for endorsing his candidature in the just-ended elections.



“My heart is warm and filled with joy as I say a very big THANK YOU to the God Almighty and to you, the good people of Cape Coast North for endorsing my ticket and making me your next Member of Parliament.” He wrote in a post sighted by MyNewsGh.com



The senior lecturer at the University of Cape Coast polled 22,972 votes to unseat the current Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Barbara Asher Ayisi who had 21,642 valid votes.



He continued “The tenure ahead will come with the very demanding duty of serving YOU to the best of my ability. I humbly ask for your continuous advice, support and prayers throughout, just as you did during the campaign time.”



“For those of you whose support I’m yet to earn, no matter who you voted for, I hear your voices, I share your concerns, and I promise to be your MP too. Going forward, let us allow our interests to unite us and fuel the drive towards a better Constituency,” he concluded.

