Cape Coast Murder: Police call on residents to assist with relevant information

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Central Regional Police Command, Sgt Isaac Evans Ettie, has asked residents on the University of Cape Coast campus and its environs to assist police with information and leads relevant to the murder of a school headmaster.



Unknown assailants shot dead the school headteacher in his home at Cape Coast in the Central Region.



The deceased, whose name was given as Yaw Eyifa Gorman, was shot in his car after returning home from a training programme on Population Census on Saturday evening.



Narrating the incident to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive , Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Deputy PRO for the Central Regional Police Command, Sgt Isaac Evans Ettie, said the incident which happened around 7:40 pm when the deceased returned home.



He added that the sound of the gun alerted neighbours who rushed out to figure out what it was only to find their colleague shot dead.



Asked whether or not preliminary investigations show that Gorman had issues with anybody, Sgt Isaac Evans Ettie said the Police investigations so far hasn’t confirmed that .



Sgt Isaac Evans Ettie called on residents in Cape coast to assist the Police which will lead to the arrest of the killer or killers of Gorman.



He also assured the general public that the police will hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to book.