Cantonments could become a slum in the next ten years -Expert warns

General News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Architect Laud Affotey, Principal Architect at Design Protocol, has warned that Cantonments in the Greater Accra Region will become a slum in the next ten years.



This was stated by the expert while speaking at a sustainable construction development symposium.



He expressed concern about the present construction trend in the popular neighbourhood, which he believes will result in the creation of a slum within the next decade.



He claims that, despite being one of the greatest in the country, the area would become a slum if actions to change the narrative were not implemented.



“In 10 years Cantonments will be a slum. If you’re not aware, it is already a slum in the making. That is one of the best locations we’ve had in this country but in a few years, it will be a slum,” he said on Friday.



He blamed private developers for sidelining local consultants who would advise them to adhere to the original plan of the community.



He explained that Cantonments was initially designed as a low-density community with spacious bungalows and lush greenery.



However, the influx of these foreign private developers has led to a shift in the area’s landscape, he asserted.



“They (private developers) buy the land for $1 million or $2 million and they use it for a purpose which makes commercial sense to them. So instead of the original plan which was a single-occupant facility, they have developed it into a multi-occupant facility which brings density.



“We didn’t have traffic congestion at Cantonments, now there is traffic everywhere. The area doesn’t have the opportunity to even breathe,” he explained.