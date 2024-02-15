Canada NDC mourns the passing of Dr. Mustapha Ahmed

Diasporia News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: NDC Canada Chapter

The Canada chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is deeply saddened

by the passing of Dr. Mustapha Ahmed, the former Minister of Youth and Sports and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso North Constituency from 2001 to 2016.



Dr. Ahmed was instrumental in the establishment of the Canada chapter.



With immense dedication, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment, he played a pivotal role in laying the groundwork for the chapter's formation and subsequent inauguration in 2007.



His demise has left a profound sense of loss within Canada NDC and the party as a whole. The Canada NDC extends its heartfelt condolences to Dr. Ahmed's family, friends, and loved ones during this challenging time.



May the soul of Dr. Ahmed find eternal rest in the bosom of the Almighty.



His memory will endure endlessly as his spirit lives on in our hearts and minds.



He will be dearly missed, especially now that the Canada NDC chapter has announced the nomination of new interim executives awaiting their commission.