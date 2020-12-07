General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Campaign Team of Fomena MP attacked

Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah

The campaign team of the embattled Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, who is contesting the seat as an independent candidate despite coming to parliament on the ticket of the NPP, have been allegedly attacked.



The team who were preparing for the elections tomorrow, December 7, 2020, noted that some macho men pounced on them and assaulted them at their base in Fomena.



Mr. Freko, the men leading the team told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that, their communications director who is known as Setho has been beaten to a pulp.



He said the police must take steps to protect them from those trying to intimidate them.



He indicated that they have since reported the incident to the police.





