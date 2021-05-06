Calm restored in Saboba after renewed conflict claimed one life

Regional News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Calm has been restored at Tingban after a land dispute between two Konkomba clans claimed one life and injured two.



Business activities also came to a standstill while some houses were torched.



A joint military and police reinforcement team have also been deployed by the Saboba District Security Committee to the area.



Residents who fled the community are beginning to return to their homes.



One person was reported dead with two others severely injured after an exchange of gunshots by two Konkomba factions over a parcel of land at Tingban a farming community in the Saboba District.



About 20 houses have also been reportedly torched.



The two injured persons who were hit by bullets were sent to the Assemblies of God hospital in Saboba where they are receiving treatment.



The shooting incident started on Tuesday, May 4.



There has been a long-standing dispute between the Nankpantib and Binafeb, both Konkomba clans in Tingban.



No arrest had since been made.