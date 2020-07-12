Regional News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Calm restored at Asutifi South after attack on Collins Dauda

Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda

Correspondence from Ahafo Region:



There is relative peace in the Asutifi South Constituency of the Ahafo Region after an alleged attack on the Member of Parliament for the area, Alhaji Collins Dauda at a registration centre.



The constituency which was rife with tension during the first phase of the on-going voters registration exercise is now calm with residents going about their normal activities.



The voters registration exercise is currently going on without the tension that greeted the exercise during the first phase with heavy security presence at all the polling stations where the exercise is taking place.



According to some residents, the tension was very high during the first phase but it has been curtailed bringing life to normal in the constituency.



The Assembly member for the Atuahene electoral area, Richard Oduro, in an interview with GhanaWeb described the current situation in the constituency as relatively peaceful.



Mr Oduro attributed the relative peace at the polling centres to pragmatic measures that have been put in place by traditional authorities and the security personnel.



“It was not easy when we started the exercise but now there is some cool-headedness as the process is going on without any form skirmishes and we are grateful to the security personnel,” he explained.



A tricycle driver and a resident of Acherensua who identified himself as Stone boy narrated to GhanaWeb how residents lived in fear after the unfortunate confusion erupted at the Methodist Primary School registration centre where Collins Dauda had pepper spray spurted directly into his eyes.



He revealed that life is now back to its original state, a situation he said is good for the good people of the Asutifi South Constituency.



He said, “Last week, life was not easy in this town following the confusion that erupted at one of the polling stations but the situation has been brought under control by the security personnel and there is relative peace in relation to the voter registration.”



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb can independently confirm that the voters registration exercise has since been going without any form of intimidation and lawlessness despite the initial setback.













Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.