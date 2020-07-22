Politics of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Calm at Islamic polling centre in Lashibi as residents register

Some residents seated and waiting for their turn to register

It's been calm at the Islamic registration centre in Lashibi as residents queue to register for their voter ID cards.



According to Joseph Morgan, Registration Officer One, the centre has not witnessed any chaotic encounters between residents and party agents.



“Even though social distancing protocols have been breached because most people who register still linger to witness what is going on, there has been calm," Morgan told GhanaWeb. “Most people who have registered have done so through guarantors, with a minimal number using Ghana cards.”



The Registration Officer added that the centre registers about 150 people a day, including about 20 aged people.



“The centre has only one BVR machine, making the process a bit slow,” Morgan stressed.



The Electoral Commission (EC) is registering voters ahead of the December 2020 polls.



About 15 million Ghanaians are expected to be registered in the exercise which started 30 June 30 and August 6.













Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.