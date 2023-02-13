Calls for indictment of Adutwum over school placement scandal absurd - Education Ministry

General News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Education has described as absurd, calls for the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum to be indicted over the school placement scandal.



It follows reports that placement fraud has been traced to the office of the Minister of Education as some officials allegedly took GHC7,000 to place students at Wesely Girls and Achimota Senior High School.



Speaking to Starr News, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng said such reports are untrue.



“If you look at the placement arrangement, 90% of vacancies go to students through the automatic system. The remaining 10% is shared between the schools and the general public respectively. When it comes to that which goes to the general public, it takes the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, TVET, and other agencies to do the distribution. In the process of the distribution, there is the possibility that because you have a human interface people may compromise the system.



“But at the end of the day, it is almost impossible or very difficult that any list presented to the Minister, he would be able to know that somebody took a or b amount of money. So if any person is to conclude that because there’s a suspicion that some of the school placement was secured through monetary consideration and for that matter the Minister should be indicted, it is so absurd, so unreasonable and very untenable,” he continued.