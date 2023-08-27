California University to partner with Ga North Municipality for educational advancements

Regional News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: universnewsroom.com

Ga North Municipal Chief Executive, Simon Sekyim, has announced an upcoming partnership with California University. This collaboration according to him is expected to bring about significant developments, particularly in the field of education, benefiting young learners in the Greater Accra region.



The proposed partnership, set to be formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), was sparked by the expressed interest of California University in collaborating with Ga North municipality.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Radio Univers he explained that the primary objective of the said alliance is to facilitate educational advancement, with a special focus on science and technical courses, by offering students the chance to pursue higher education abroad.



He emphasized the importance of building a solid foundation for the future of the region's youth. While acknowledging the efforts made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, including the introduction of the free Senior High School program, Sekyim underscored the municipality's commitment to ensuring that students are well-prepared to achieve success in their academic and professional endeavors.



“On the 2nd August 2023, an African group in California Sacramento named African House paid a visit to Ga North Municipality. The group was led by Professor Ernest Uwazie a lecturer at the University of California.



“The visit was geared toward the great relationship between Ga North Municipality and our sister state Sacramento. The group expressed their gratitude to the municipality for the relationship that we share and said they look forward to greater cooperation with Ga North Municipality.”