Regional News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: GNA

CTWF donates furniture to schools in rural communities

CTWF donated the furnitures to Light Academy School

The Children and Teens in Worship Foundation (CTWF) has donated furniture to enhance teaching and teaching in Light Academy School.



As part of gestures in line with the donation, Light Academy would donate their old usable furniture to Seaway Academy in the Central Region through Rural Outreach Foundation.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the Light Academy Premises, Adenta, the Administrator of CTWF in Ghana, Ms. Ruth Tetteh, observed that her outfit sought to address the furniture deficit in schools in Ghana and West Africa to help advance education in the sub-region.



Ms. Tetteh said some partners of the foundation visited some schools in rural areas in Ghana “and saw the state of the deprived nature of the schools. So that triggered the desire to get furniture for the children to assist them learn in a congenial environment.”



Ms. Tetteh informed that focusing on the well-being of students was important because it would help children build on a good foundation and prepare them to take advantage of opportunities in future. “But if they are not able to build a solid foundation, then they’ll go astray,” she added.



In praising the efforts of government to better the lot of the Ghanaian child, she asked the Ghana government to join hands with NGOs like CTWF so they could better assist schools in rural communities raise more children.



As Ms. Ruth indicated, this was because “we still have a lot of children out there who are smart, yet they lack the opportunity to be enrolled in some of these educational institutions.”



She told of the bicycle project the foundation and her partners would rollout to curb the long miles children in rural communities had to walk to school. She indicated that the project would motivate the children to take education seriously because it would reduce stress and lighten their burden.



Ms. Tetteh observed that education was a basic requirement; “we believe that, once we empower them with the needed knowledge, they could be productive in every sphere of their lives and that would help national development.”



She asked the public to get involved in social projects “so that we have a hand in mentoring the up-and-coming generations; let us come together groom the next generation because if we do it well that is when they would grow to become responsible citizens.”



The Assistant Administrator for CTWF, Ghana, Peggy Yeboah, said the donation would create a conducive atmosphere for the children to learn, observing that, “If the children have comfortable seats, etc. they would be willing to come to school and learn as well.”



Ms. Yeboah advised other voluntary organizations not to be wary of assisting their communities since their work brought great relief to society.



Children and Teens in Worship Foundation is an NGO that focuses on growing children and teens for various social projects.



The foundation has three faces of projects, which are an Evangelism Broadcasting Program, which is aired on national television, an Outreach Program, and a Camping Program for teenagers.



In all the foundation presented over 600 pieces of furniture to Light Academy with support from Stitching Hamin, Netherlands and other partners.



