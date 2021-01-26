General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: GNA

CTIW donates Digital Smart Boards and Computers to basic school

The donation of the computers fall under its Educational Support programme

The Children and Teens In Worship (CTIW) Foundation has donated four Digital Smart Boards and 25 Computers to the Light Academy School to enhance learning and teaching.



As part of its Education Support Programme for Africa, the project seeks to assist schools in developing countries across Africa to achieve higher educational standards that prepare their students to compete with those in other parts of the world through inventing and coming out with solutions that solves problems of their mother countries.



This was made known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday by the Ghana Administrator of CTIW, Ms. Ruth Claudia Tetteh, on the sidelines of the presentation of the items to the school at Adenta, Accra.



In observing how the digitization of the school could help their students in times of emergencies, Ms. Tetteh indicated that, “The Digital Smart Boards will enable Light Academy to offer long-distance lessons for students across the country and beyond.



“Enrolled Students will be able to participate in live Class Lessons in real-time amidst COVID-19 Crisis and the need to limit physical human movement to control the spread of the Coronavirus,” she said.



The Ghana Administrator of CTIW observed that e-learning was one of the sectors most African states demonstrated inefficiency in during the Covid-19 pandemic due to inadequate digital infrastructure “therefore the desire of CTIW to assist schools overcome this challenge.”



Ms. Tetteh said close to 90% of schools in Africa, especially at the Primary, Junior and Senior High levels of Education, were completely shut down with little or no teaching and learning sessions for close to eight months while schools in other parts of the world taught their students through technology, and that was not good for Africa’s development.



In this regard, CTIW Foundation in collaboration with her partners across the world will support educational institutions to educate the future generation of Africa in order to enable the continent achieve her dream.



One of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) teachers of Light Academy, Mr. Jerry Mensah, in expressing his joy for the donation, said, “Now the lessons are going to be interactive; whatever you ask the child to do, they would be able to do it for you to get a feedback, which helps the pupil to understand better.”



Mr. Mensah indicated that previously, teaching ICT was done in an abstract manner that did not help the children grasp the concepts, but the coming of the machines would greatly transform the teaching and learning process and make it more practical and interesting.



Children and Teens in Worship Foundation is an NGO that focuses on growing children and teens for various social projects as a means of empowering them to become responsible citizens in the future.



CTIW Foundation has various projects which aid in the development of the child, including Social Outreach, Media Outreach and Community Outreach projects.



The donation of the computers fall under its Educational Support programme, which is part of the Community Outreach program.