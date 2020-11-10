Politics of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

CPP vows to abolish ex gratia payment if voted into power

Deputy Communication Director of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Benjamin Mensah says his party if voted into power will ensure the end of ex-gratia payment to all government appointees.



He said the practice although a provision in the 1992 Constitution, needs to be abolished, as it is a major drain on the national kitty and comparably very discriminatory.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s political show 'Me Man Nti', Benjamin Mensah noted that there is a need for reforms in the government system, something he said his party will do if voted for in the December 7 presidential polls.



What is an ex Gratia payment?



An ex gratia payment is made to an individual by an organization, government, or insurer for damages or claims, but it does not require the admittance of liability by the party making the payment.



An ex gratia payment is considered voluntary because the party making the payment is not obligated to compensate the individual. In Latin, “ex gratia” means “by favour.”

