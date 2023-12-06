CPP sacks all national leaders, appoints interim council

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has dissolved its entire national leadership and appointed some members to form an interim council to manage the affairs of the party.



The decision was communicated through an official statement released on December 5, 2023, signed by the Interim Secretary, Kwame Nkrumah Botsio.



The statement revealed that the decision to remove all National Executive Officers was made during the NEC meeting held in Kumasi.



“The Convention Peoples Party (CPP), on Tuesday 5th December 2023, held its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kumasi. At the said meeting, all National Executive Officers were removed from power. At the selfsame meeting, the delegates of NEC, clothed with the requisite power under the Party Constitution, appointed an Interim Council (IC) to steer the affairs of the Party,” the statement said.



Notable among those who were sacked from the party are the General Secretary of the Party, Nana Yaa Jantuah, and the National Chairperson, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah.



Even though Nana Yaa, disassociated herself from the CPP, Sarpong-Kumankumah insists she is the chairperson for the party.



The Interim Council is composed of the following members:



1. Alhaji Ali Adamu



2. Gallo Emmanuel



3. Godwin Opare Addo



4. Semefa Mawutor



5. Eben Agbenya



6. Alhaji Issah Sibiru Islam



7. Abdul Salam Issah



8. Mariam Munkaila Futa



9. Ebenezer Tetteh



10. Dr. Akwesi Bosompem Boateng



11. Elijah Adams



12. Kose Dedey



13. Kwame Nkrumah Botsio



In addition to these members, three co-opted individuals have been appointed to contribute to the Interim Council's activities. These co-opted members are Aisha Futa, Moses Yirimambo Ambing, and Osei Kofi Acquah.



