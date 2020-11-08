General News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

CPP promises to unify broadcasting industry, rationalise broadcast licenses

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet is CPP flagbearer

The presidential candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, has said when given the nod, his government will unify the Broadcast Ecosystem while rationalizing broadcast licenses to promote the development of an independent media production and content creation culture instead of unbridled licensing of the private commercial broadcaster.

This is contained in the CPP’s 2020 manifesto entitled “The rebuilding of Ghana by restoring Trust in government” and made known by Mr Greenstreet while on his tour of the Upper East Region.

The CPP believes the public airwaves must be regarded as a medium for disseminating development communication not just as a platform for broadcasting entertainment and commercial advertisement.

He said the CPP will pay attention to the state broadcaster as well as look into the welfare of public sector workers.

The Presidential Candidate further said the Party will introduce a comprehensive universal and socially funded public health and sanitation facilities and expand the coverage of the use of the current National Health Insurance Scheme to cover terminal diseases to ensure those who can afford would not crowd out its access by the poor and vulnerable in society.



