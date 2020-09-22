Politics of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

CPP has a young face now; we’ve pushed old folks to Council of Elders – Yaa Jantuah

CPP General Secretary Nana Yaa Jantuah

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) now has a crop of young national leaders and moving away from being led by seniors, its newly-elected General Secretary, Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah, has said.



“The CPP has transformed now”, the former Public Affairs Director of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) told Kwabena Prah Jr on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Tuesday, 22 September 2020.



“We are now attracting a lot of young people”, she said, adding: “Now the leadership of the party is made up of youthful ladies and gentlemen”.



“We no more have old men and old women at the helm of affairs”, Nana Yaa Jantuah stressed.



“Now we have pushed all the old folks to the Council of Elders to be playing an advisory role.



“Now we have the youth leading the party.



“All the national leaders of the party are all young people now”, she stressed.



Nana Yaa Jantuah was one of the many national leaders elected at the CCP’s recently-held internal polls, which also saw the election of Mr Ivor Greenstreet as flagbearer for the 2020 polls.



Below is the full list of the contestants and elected officials:

National Chairman



Hajia Hamdatu -73 Nana Bright Oduro -68 Kwaku Ankrah Quansah-9 Nana Akosua Frimpomaa kumakuma-100 Rejected -5



National Vice-Chairman



Onsy Kwame Nkrumah -84 Emmanuel Ogbojor -125 John Benjamin Davids-39 Rejected -7



General Secretary



Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah -187 James Kabila Kwabena Bomfeh -67 Rejected -1



National Woman Org. Hajia Aisha Sulley -129 Rose Austin Tenadu -122 Rejected -4



National Organiser



Moses Ambing Yirimbo -179 Rashid Alao -76



National Youth Organiser



Osei Kofi Aquah -168 Solomon Duncan -80 Rejected -6



Treasurer



Emmanuel Opare Oduro -169 Edwina Okuadjo Ayorkor -79 Rejected -7





