Friday, 28 August 2020

CPP executives gear up for 2020 election

play videoSome executives of the CPP being sworn-in

As a demonstration of their commitment and pledge to the party and its progress, newly elected executives of the Convention People’s Party, took an oath of allegiance during their swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, August 26, 2020.



The event which was held at the party’s headquarters in Accra saw the Flagbearer, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, and other executives of the party, officially being ushered into their respective leadership positions.



This follows the party’s national delegates congress held in the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 22, 2020.



Greenstreet won 213 of the total valid votes cast against Bright Akwetey and Divine Ayivor who polled 27 and 14 of the total valid votes cast respectively.



Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumakuma, who was the 2012 running-mate of the then CPP flagbearer Dr Abu Sakara Foster, was elected National Chairperson.



Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah, former Public Affairs Director of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), was elected General Secretary with 187 votes against acting General Secretary James Kwabena Bomfeh popularly known as Kabila who polled 67 votes.



Emmanuel Ogbojor won 125 votes to become Vice Chairman of the party against Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, self-acclaimed son of CPP’s founder Kwame Nkrumah who polled 84 votes.



Meanwhile, Flagbearer, Mr. Greenstreet has entreated Ghanaians to be circumspect with their votes. He believes a vote for the CPP is a vote for the Ghanaian populace whereas a vote for the two big parties, New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress is a wasted one.







“People of Ghana, a vote for the CPP is a vote for yourself. For the past 28 years, our country has been governed by the NPP and the NDC who have ruled more to serve the interest of they themselves and not the interest of the people of Ghana,” he stated.

