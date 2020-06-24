Politics of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

CPP Adentan congratulate NPP

The Adentan constituency of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has congratulated the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for a successful and peaceful parliamentary primaries, which saw the election of more youth.



A statement signed by Mr Abdul Malik Jeleel, the Chairman of the Adentan Constituency, also extended his congratulatory message to the elected persons, especially Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoah, the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament.



The statement said Mr Asamoah’s victory was a true reflection of initial research out conducted by the party on its chances of winning.



It said the re-election of the incumbent, hopeful presented the best opportunity for the CPP to win the Adentan seat in the general elections.



"The CPP is ever ready to take on both the NPP and NDC in the December Parliamentary Election,” it said.



The CPP is, however, yet to elect its candidate.



The statement noted that, although the Party's top hierarchy had gone through some challenges recently to resolve issues in court, it was normal and good in every revolutionary party’s restructuring.





