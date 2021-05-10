COVID-19 economic recovery program comes to an end

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Evans Obiri

The New Economy Booster program (NEB), which has supported businesses focused on solving Covid-19 related socio-economic problems in Ghana was wrapped up on 16 April 2021.



Since its launch in September last year, the social enterprise project has supported over 200 advanced and early-stage ventures, startups, non-profit organizations, and initiatives in Ghana.



NEB was designed by Impact Hub, lab of tomorrow and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development to provide financial and logistics support, partnership opportunities, coaching and mentorship, networking opportunities, training, investor introductions, and expert assistance.



Over 200 companies, which belong to Agriculture, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education, Tourism, and Hospitality, were accepted into the first phase of the program known as the incubation track. Later, 15 out of the 200 progressed to the acceleration track.



In attendance at the closing event at Impact Hub Accra in Osu Ako-Adjei were the founders and staff of the 15 businesses that reached the acceleration phase and Impact Hub and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) representatives. The project leads, mentors and coaches of the project were also at the occasion.



In an interview, COO of Impact Hub Accra Victor Kelechi Ofoegbu mentioned it was essential for Impact Hub and partners to support businesses in these trying times, especially when these companies have been working on solutions towards collective economic recovery during the pandemic.