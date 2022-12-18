COVID-19: close to 22.4 million Ghanaians vaccinated so far – Ghana Health Service

Health News of Sunday, 18 December 2022

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Patrick Kumah Aboagye, has disclosed that it has so far vaccinated 22,372,989 individuals since the COVID-19 mass vaccination program commenced on March 2, 2021.



In a ministry press briefing on Sunday, December 18, 2022, Mr Aboagye said that the update of vaccinated Ghanaians shows that 9,736,426 have been fully vaccinated, representing 30.7%.



In addition, 12,792,555 persons, representing 40.3% have so far received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3,101,902 have so far received their first booster dose.







Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye added that measures have been put in place to check on international travels to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



“A surge in COVID-19 cases among international arrivals is expected largely due to; anticipated increase in the number of arrivals; increase in global travel with the associated risks of disease transmission; similar experience during past Christmas season; possible emergence of new strains of concern; increased activities in-country also likely to contribute to a possible surge.



“The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service will continue to implement the protocols on international travel as currently exists. Increased surveillance and monitoring of new strains and persons returning from countries of concern,” he said.















