COVID-19; MTN donates PPE to three hospitals in Ashanti

Health News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: GNA

MTN Ghana has donated assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to three hospitals in the Ashanti Region as part of its corporate social responsibilities.



The beneficiary hospitals are Ejisu Government Hospital, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Hospital (KNUST Hospital) and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



Two others are also set to receive theirs later this week as the telecommunications company scale up efforts to support the defeat of the global pandemic.



The items included face masks, coveralls, face shields, gloves, contacts thermometers and spirits.



Nii Adotey Mingle, General Manager in charge of Northern Ghana, said the company believed it had a role to play in the fight against the deadly disease and had been supporting key institutions at the forefront since the outbreak last year.



He said it was imperative to protect health workers for the critical services they provide at the peril of their lives.



He called on Ghanaians to continue to observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols to complement efforts by the government and other relevant stakeholders to curtail the spread of the disease.



Dr Kwabena Boadu, a Principal Medical Officer at the KNUST Hospital, applauded MTN Ghana for the donation which he said was critical to the safety of both the workers and patients.



He called for more such support to ensure adequate protection of health workers to be able to serve the public with confidence.



The company has since the outbreak of COVID-19, been supporting the national response plan to contain the disease with funds and PPE.



The company last year donated GHC5 million to the National Covid Trust Fund and essential equipment to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to enable rapid testing and data processing.



It also launched the "wear it for me" campaign to raise awareness about the importance of wearing face masks as well as the donation of KN 95 face masks to over 30 hospitals in all 16 regions.