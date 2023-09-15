COP Mensah to vie for Bekwai seat on ticket of NPP - Brogya Genfi alleges

Politics of Friday, 15 September 2023

Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi, the Deputy Director for Special Duties for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has alleged that a top police officer, COP George Alex Mensah, will launch his political career soon on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, COP Mensah who is facing parliamentary scrutiny for his alleged involvement in a leaked tape seeking to oust Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, is eyeing a seat in Parliament.



Speaking on a panel discussion on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma on September 14, 2023, he argued that Mensah's intentions are not aligned with the best interests of the country.



He said, with the current Member of Parliament for Bekwai constituency, Joseph Osei Owusu, popularly known as Joe Wise, having announced that he will not be returning to the House after 2024, COP Mensah is positioning himself to contest for the Bekwai seat.



He asserted, "COP Alex Mensah, because he wants to contest in the name of the NPP in the Bekwai constituency, has already stated in parliament that he is an NPP sympathizer.



"I am also aware, as a matter of fact, that he is going to contest in the name of the NPP for Bekwai because Joe Wise has said that he won't run again, and he is the one behind him going to contest."



He emphasized his concern that COP Mensah's political affiliations and ambitions might affect his actions and decisions in favor of the NPP, potentially leading to actions detrimental to the country's interests.



Background



On Tuesday, July 11, an audio recording allegedly involving a police commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove IGP George Dampare from office leaked into the media.



As a result, the Minority Caucus in Parliament demanded an investigation into the clandestine plot contained in the audio.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, eventually appointed a seven-person bi-partisan committee on July 25, 2023, to investigate the audio in question.



The Committee constitutes three members each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical person.





Plot to Oust IGP: COP Alex Mensah Has Plans to Contest for Bekwai NPP Parliamentary Seat - Brogya Genfi Claims#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/zcvLyBNfHC — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) September 14, 2023

