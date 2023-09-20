COP Mensah admits to bearing NPP party card

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

In a recent turn of events, COP George Alex Mensah, one of the senior officers in the leaked tape against the IGP, has admitted to being a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and bearing a party card.



The retired Commissioner of Police made this revelation in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio.



This confession by Rtd COP Alex Mensah contradicts what he said when he appeared before the ad-hoc committee tasked to investigate his involvement in the leaked tape.



Appearing before the committee, the senior police officer said he was a United Party (UP) and by extension the New Patriotic Party (NPP). But “I do not have a membership card,” he told the committee.



However, in the interview, the retired admitted to possessing a party card of the NPP and has expressed interest in contesting the Asante Bekwai seat to which the party belongs.



When asked whether he had a party card for which he wanted to contest for the seat, Rtd COP Mensah said. “Yes, I do.”



The interview went on the ask for how long he has been a holder of the party card and he said, “I cannot even know the date because it is a long time.”



