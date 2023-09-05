COP Mensah, Supt Asare causing pollution to shift focus of issues instead of their criminal mindset - Adam Bonaa

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa, has suggested that the recent allegations made against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, during the hearing on a leaked audio, are attempts to divert public attention away from the alleged criminal intentions of the police officers involved in the tape.



This comes after COP George Mensah and Superintendent George Asare levelled a series of allegations against the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, when they both appeared as witnesses in the leaked tape before a special 7-member parliamentary committee.



Reacting to this, Adam Bonaa indicated that all these are attempts by the senior police officers to pollute the atmosphere.



“What they are seeking and probably you can see that they are trying to pollute the atmosphere so that we can begin to look at police administrative matters instead of themselves and their criminal mindset which will pass for conspiracy to commit high treason under the criminal laws of this country,” he said.



Adam Bonaa emphasised that any actions aimed at subverting the will of the people could be considered high treason under the criminal laws of the country.



For him, the allegations raised so far by these police officers primarily pertain to administrative matters rather than criminal activities.



“Because anything to subvert the will of the people will pass not as treason but as high treason. Because that will mean destabilising the country. As far as I am concerned all they raised are administrative matters,” he added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/AE



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown







