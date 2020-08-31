General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa, 3 other females make history as ICA Council Members

The four female council members of the Institute of Charted Accountants Ghana

The Institute of Charted Accountants Ghana has for the first time since its inception made history with the inclusion of four females in the 11-member governing Council.



In time past, the highest number of females in the council were either 2 or one but the status quo appeared to have changed with the inclusion of more women.



Among the females in the history-making include the Director-General of Police Welfare, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah (Mrs), Mrs Sena Dakye Anapey, Dr Cynthia Ayorkor Sallah and Mrs Agnes Otoo Yeboah.



Out of the 11-member Council, four were appointed including; Kwasi Kwaning Bosompim. Rev Michael Asiedu-Antwi, Anthony Akwasi Sarpong and Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.



Speaking at the induction ceremony, Deputy Minister of Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo bemoaned the lapses in accounting system at the various Ministries Departments and Agencies which is always exposed during Parliament’s Public Accounts sittings.



To this end, she challenged the Council in collaboration with the institute to continue to work professionally towards producing qualified accountants to nib unprofessional accounting practices in the bud.



She revealed that government will continue to rely on the counsel of Institute of Charted Accountants Ghana in its accounting processes each time the need arises.



The Council is the governing authority of the Institute which is made up of eleven (11) Professional Accountants all of whom are members of the Institute. Four of the Council members are usually appointed by Government in the election year, while the remaining seven (7) members are elected into office through a voting procedure in which all members participate at an Annual General Meeting.



The Council, headed by a President, holds office for a two-year period.

