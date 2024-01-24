COP Kofi Boakye spotted at NDC’s 24-hour economy walk in Kumasi

Politics of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is holding a political rally dubbed the “24-hour Economy Sensitisation Walk” in Kumasi, today, Wednesday, January 24, 2024.



Leading figures of the NDC from across the country have trooped to the capital town of the Ashanti Region to participate in the rally which is to sell the party’s major economic policy proposal for the 2024 election, the establishment of a 24-hour economy in Ghana.



The presence of some notable Ghanaians at the rally, who are not known to be actively involved in politics, is raising eyebrows, with many questioning whether they are now numbers of the NDC or supporters of the presidential ambition of Mahama.



One of such persons who has been spotted at the 24-hour economy walk is the retired Commissioner of Police (COP), Kofi Boakye.



GhanaWeb.com cannot confirm whether the renowned retired police officer was participating in the walk but he was seen, in a viral video, around notable members of the party and the son of former President Mahama, Sharaf Mahama.



Mahama’s special aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a former deputy minister of transport, who was interacting with persons at the walk, could also be seen around COP Kofi Boakye.



COP Kofi Boakye retired from the Ghana Police Service in 2023, after he reached the compulsory retirement age of 65 years.



He is widely remembered and celebrated for how he combated armed robbery activities in the Ashanti Region when he was the regional commander.



