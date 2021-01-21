General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

CONFIRMED: Akufo-Addo appoints new Ministers for 2nd term

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

After weeks of speculations and projections, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has concluded on persons who will make up his government in the 2nd term.



Many of the Ministers who served in the first term, according to a release from the presidency Thursday, have been retained and in their various capacities.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for instance maintain their various portfolios.



Others including Former Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Former Procurement Minister, Adwoa Safo have been reshuffled.



For persons like Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, he was elevated from his Deputy position, to take over the Education Ministry.



Meanwhile, these names have been, per the release, submitted to the speaker of Parliament, pending vetting and approval.



Below is the full list:



