CODEO lauds Electoral Commission for improving electoral operations

Albert Kofi Arhin, National Coordinator, CODEO

The National Coordinator for the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), Albert Kofi Arhin, says the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has learned from its past mistakes and has improved electoral operations.



“With two weeks to go, we have ballots ready with reservations to check whether there are issues that need to be rectified so we set them right before the D-day, this is a good omen,” Albert Kofi Arhin told Joy News on Tuesday.



He stated that efforts put in by the EC to train some polling staff ahead of the election are commendable.



“They are poised and want to really deliver. There are 38,000 polling stations so when you multiply that by 6 per centre, then you know that there are a number of them to be trained,” Kofi Arhin said.



“We at CODEO share in the joy of the EC. It is nice to know that two weeks to the elections and you have all sensitive materials ready to be dispatched to the various destinations.”



The 2020 elections will be held in twelve days’ time, that is, Monday, December 7. The political parties are actively getting their messages out to the electorate in order to get their votes, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

