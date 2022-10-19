COCOBOD trial: Honyenuga excuses Opuni for 6 weeks after doctor’s justification

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Justice Clemence Honyenuga has excused the ex-CEO of the Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), Dr Stephen Opuni, from his own ongoing trial for six weeks on medical grounds.



Dr Opuni recently had four surgeries on his left eye and is recuperating.



The Medical Director of St. Lucy Eye Clinic, Dr Kodjo Abalo, gave the first accused person, who is being tried together with businessman Seidu Agongo for causing financial loss of GHS271 million to the state, a six-week excuse duty from any activity that could stress his eyes to enable him heal fully.



The court invited Dr Abalo to justify the six-week period.



He told the hearing on Monday, 17 October 2022 that the six weeks were “crucial in the healing process of the eye.”



According to him, Dr Opuni was a referral patient who first visited the clinic on 21 May 2022.



He said after the patient was examined, it became clear that his eye needed to be operated on.



The medical director said the two-hour operation was done on 23 September 2022 after Dr Opuni recovered from COVID-19 on 9 September 2022.



Dr Opuni was then given post-operative medication and a six-week excuse duty.



For the first 14 days of the six weeks, he was to always keep his head bowed because of the gas injection component on the retina.



Dr Opuni, along the line, developed high intraocular pressure and had to be managed with medication, the medical director told the court.



Subsequently, he was advised to always be in dark shades and avoid bright light.



The medical director was then cross-examined by Chief State Attorney Evelyn Keelson, who insisted that the witness had no capacity to offer the court an expert opinion on the matter since he did not perform the operation himself.



Dr Abalo, however, noted that even though he was not the specialist who conducted the surgery, everything was carried out under his supervision, adding that the “post-operative cases were done by me.”



“l am in charge of all the operation cases at the facility”, he noted, mentioning: “In case anyone needs an excuse, it is the medical director, who writes the report”.



Dr Abalo noted: “Every medical director has the capacity and the responsibility to be in charge”, noting: “The success and failure of an operation rests on the director.”



After the cross-examination, Justice Honyenuga ruled: “It is my opinion that the court grants Dr Opuni the excuse duty to heal”.



The judge said the explanation by the medical director informed the court’s decisions to shelve its plan to continue with the trial virtually.



He, thus, adjourned the case to 7 November 2022.