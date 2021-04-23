COCOBOD’s Fiifi Boafo goes after Happy FM for malicious ‘cocoa technology’ fake news

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: My News GH

The Head of Public Affairs of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Mr Fiifi Boafo has denied ever saying that using technology does not make economic sense in cocoa production, calling on Happy FM to call to apologize and retract the said publication.



According to him, he was interviewed by the Radio Station on the use of technology in cocoa production when he said that “you can use technology to plant cocoa but you must do cost-benefit analysis to decide if it’s the right decision to make”.



However, he was reported to have said that “it does not make economic sense to use technology to produce cocoa”.



Fiifi Boafo believes that he was misquoted by the media entity and has asked for an apology from managers of the organization for the malicious attempt to ruin his reputation.



He said “I have this morning called the management of Happy FM to express my disgust at an attempt by persons who work for the company to set me up for public ridicule and abuse by making false claims and attributing them to me, following an interview I granted the station yesterday.



"I have never said that using technology does not make economic sense in cocoa production. I cannot for a second understand how a journalist with the station if not influenced by malice will interpret “you can use technology to plant cocoa but you must do a cost-benefit analysis to decide if it’s the right decision to make”, to mean that “it does not make economic sense to use technology to produce cocoa”.



"I hope the managers will get the person responsible for this malicious attempt to ruin my reputation to do the needful and apologies," he added.