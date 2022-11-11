CLOGSAG backs teachers union in 'GES D-G must go' clamour

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) is backing the three teacher unions who are striking over the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the new director-general of the Ghana Education Service.



“Similar appointments in the Civil Service and the Local Government Service are not conducive for industrial harmony,” CLOGSAG said in a statement.



It made reference to the appointment of the Registrar at the Births and Deaths Registry as a case in point.



CLOGSAG has, thus, urged the government to listen to the teacher unions to engender industrial peace.



“It is significant to note that the appointment of public officers vested in the president should be in accordance with the advice of the governing council of the service concerned, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission", CLOGSAG noted.



The three unions include the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT).



They have been on strike since 4 November 2022.



The National Labour Commission has asked them to call off the strike and engage their employers.