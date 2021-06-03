CJ petitions General Legal Council to probe Dominic Ayine over comments against Supreme Court

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Justice Anin Yeboah wants Ayine investigated for some statements he made about the Supreme Court



• Dominic Ayine is alleged to have accused the Supreme Court of not be objective



• Ayine was charged with contempt during the 2020 election petition but was discharged after he apologized



The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah has petitioned the General Legal Council to investigate former deputy Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine over some comments he is said to have made about the Supreme Court.



In a letter signed by the Judicial Secretary and sighted by GhanaWeb, Dominic Ayine is accused of having made statements which are considered unacceptable and an attack on the country’s apex court.



Dominic Ayine is alleged to have raised issues with the independence and objectivity of the justices of the Supreme Court due to how the court handled portions of the 2020 election petition.



“The attention of His Lordship the Chief Justice has been drawn to statements allegedly made by Dr Dominic Ayine during a panel discussion on Presidential Election Petition and their impact on Africa’s democracy.



“The comments are made against the backdrop of the Supreme Court discharging Dr. Ayine on a charge of contempt for similar comments made against members of the Supreme Court during the election petition hearing. Dr Ayine apologised profusely when he appeared before the court on the contempt charge and admitted to having made comments which were unbecoming of a lawyer of his standing and a former Deputy Attorney-General.”



The statement added that the Chief Justice is unhappy with Ayine’s comment and want the issue probed.



“His Lordship the Chief Justice, therefore, find this alleged disparaging comments totally unacceptable and would like you to investigate this matter further,” the petition added.



It will be recalled that Dr Ayine was hauled before the Supreme Court panel during the 2020 election petition for some comments he made.



He was however freed after he apologised and purged himself of contempt.